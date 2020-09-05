Unjust criticism

Whenever the word governance is mentioned, everyone directs their criticism towards the Sindh government. These people don’t comment on governance in KP, Punjab and Balochistan. It seems that all provinces except Sindh are developed and prosperous and people there have no complaints.

Not only Sindh but the entire country is deprived of good governance. However, targeting only the Sindh government is unjust. The PTI-led federal government must support and assist the provincial government to deal with the situation.

Ghulam Hyder Mugheri

Larkana