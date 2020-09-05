Every year, September 6 is celebrated by the nation as Defence Day to commemorate the country’s finest hour when its armed forces fought the Indian armed forces on 6 September 1965. Our military was successful in not only defending the areas attacked, but also in protecting the lives and property of thousands of civilians. We should honour and respect all the military personnel of our country who sacrificed their lives so that we could live peacefully.

This respect and honour should also extend to all those military personnel who supported our martyrs, risked their lives and lived to tell the tale. In spite of our earnest desire for peaceful coexistence, our neighbour is not ready for peace. The challenges ahead require us to develop much greater national harmony and cohesion. A monumental task both for the civilians and armed forces personnel is to dedicate all their energies and abilities to make Pakistan a stable and self-reliant nation.

Afia Ambreen

Rawalpindi