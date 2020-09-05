Industrialists oppose tariff hike

KARACHI: SITE Association of Industry President Suleman Chawla has vehemently opposed the decision of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) allowing K-Electric a tariff increase in the range of Rs1.09 to Rs2.80 per unit, and demanded the government to immediately withdraw the decision.

“Allowing K-Electric an increase in its tariff clearly shows how ‘serious’ the federal government is towards resolving issues of the mega city,” he lamented.

He called it a surprising move on part of the government as the business community was expecting a cut in both power and gas tariffs to restore industrial production activities in the wake of the pandemic.

“It is an irony that instead of providing relief to Karachiites who are suffering from the coronavirus and now due to aftermaths of torrential rains, the government has put further burden on them by allowing K-Electric an increase in its tariff,” he said.

The SITE Association president demanded the ECC to withdraw its decision and help industry stand on its feet by controlling production cost.