Gold rates up Rs600/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs600 per tola on Friday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market increased to Rs115,900 per tola.

Similarly, 10 gram gold price was raised by Rs515 to Rs99,366. In the international market, gold rates increased by $5 to $1,938 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,380 per tola. Silver rate of 10 gram also stood the same at Rs1,183.12.

Local jewellers said that prices in the local market remained Rs5,000 per tola below the rates in the Dubai gold market.