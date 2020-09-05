HT signs two key partnerships

KARACHI: Hysab Kytab (HT), a digital solutions company, has signed partnerships agreements with Zambia-based Open Canvas Consulting and Mauritius-based Abler Consulting to accelerate their growth in new markets in the Middle East and Africa region.

Through these partnerships, HT would be promoting their white-labelled personal finance management solution (PFM) to banks in the region, a statement said on Friday.

The partnerships with Open Canvas Consulting and Abler Consulting would not only help HT assist individuals with managing their money, but would also boost software exports for Pakistan and make home-grown products international success stories.

HT Head of Global Strategy and Partnerships, Umer Khan said, “The partnerships with Open Canvas and Abler Consulting are a proud milestone for our team and a reflection of the relentlessness of the teams’ hard work. Both companies have a strong footprint in the banking industry in their respective regions and believe in the power of our PFM.”

Hysab Kytab’s PFM solution is a fully customisable and secure wealth management product. It can seamlessly integrate into a bank’s existing mobile banking application and helps banks build relationships with their customers, engage with them and drive higher revenues.