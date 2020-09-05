Profit repatriation surges 156.5pc in July

KARACHI: The repatriation of profits and dividends on foreign investment increased 156.5 percent in the first month of this fiscal year, as $354.4 million cash or profits were repatriated to parent companies overseas, the central bank data showed on Friday.

Foreign firms operating in Pakistan more than double the amount of $138.2 million repatriated in July 2019.

The substantial increase in repatriated earnings of foreign companies was attributed to the rise in corporate profitability, recovery in investor confidence after the economy reopened and pick up in processing of foreign currency remittances.

Economic activity started rebounding in June owing to the easing of coronavirus-related restrictions in the country. Businesses had reopened, while factories managed to resume production activities. These factors contributed to the increase in the corporate earnings, compelling foreign companies to send back higher profits.

“It is a healthy sign. People (foreign investors) are making money on investment in the country and sending back to their headquarters overseas. It does reflect investor confidence is improving in the country’s economy,” said an analyst.

He suspected that foreign companies sent back those profits/cash which was on hold for the past few months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“There were no investments and expansion opportunities during COVID-19 in the country. So many multinational companies repatriated higher cash to their homeland,” the analyst added.

The SBP’s data showed that the repatriated profits and dividends were higher than the amount of foreign direct investment (FDI) fetched by the country in the period under review. FDI stood at $114.3 million in July 2020. That compared with $71.1 million in July 2019.

The repatriated cash on FDI rose to $340.2 million in July FY2021 from $126.8 million a year ago.

The profit repatriation on foreign portfolio investment also increased to $14.3 million from $11.4 million.

Highest outflows of profits were from the food sector, amounting to $99.1 million in July FY2021, compared with zero in the same period last year. The SBP’s figures showed that profit outflows from financial businesses increased to $90 million from $26.9 million.

The country witnessed higher profit outflows from the United Kingdom in the period under review.

The British companies sent $179.9 million to their headquarters in July FY2021, compared with $5.2 million last year.