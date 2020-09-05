Daraz, Samsung collaborate

KARACHI: Samsung Electronics recently announced Daraz as an authorised online partner in Pakistan, a statement said on Friday. Through this collaboration Samsung Pakistan would launch Galaxy M31, which has become a global online sensation.

Daraz Pakistan Director Commercial Faisal Malik said, “Daraz is dedicated to creating brand partnerships and growing customer base in Pakistan. We strive to offer our customers access to genuine products from leading brands and we are confident that this new collaboration with Samsung will be nothing short of revolutionary.”

Launch of Samsung’s Galaxy M series on Daraz would mark the first phase of a collaboration through which Daraz hopes to provide its customers with the latest in mobile technology and a seamless and convenient shopping experience.