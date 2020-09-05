A paradigm shift that will never be

LAHORE: Pakistan’s social sector indicators are not in line with other economies with the same per capita income.

Even in the region we stand very low in education and health rankings. In Pakistan, planners have not been unable to even reduce the gender gap where we stand lowest after Afghanistan.

The going would remain bad for the poor of this country without developing an educated and healthy society. Lack of education and health, as well as other rights has made the poor voiceless, and the society’s wealthiest segment continues to treat them like a herd.

Education creates awareness about what is right and what is wrong. It makes people realise their rights. In elections, educated electorate refuses to be treated as a herd and votes according to their conscious. They realise the importance of health and population planning. In countries where the entire population is educated the population growth rate is around 1-1.5 percent.

Even in our region, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and India have annual population growth between 1-1.7 percent.

The growth rate in Pakistan is stubbornly at 2.4 percent.

This impedes development outcomes, because a GDP growth of 2.4 percent is needed just to maintain the status quo in economic affairs. Higher GDP growth would then start impacting the lives of the people.

If for instance Sri Lanka’s economy grows by 3 percent, then the benefit to its population would be 2 percent (3 percent economic growth - 1 percent population growth. If Pakistan’s economy grows by 3 percent, the benefit to population would be only 0.6 percent (3 percent economic growth - 2.4 percent population growth).

Unfortunately, we posted GDP growth of 1.9 percent in 2018-19 and -0.4 percent in 2019-20. This means that we grew below our population growth for straight two years.

It is no surprise that the poor of this country are having worst nightmares as their minute share in economy has also been dented.

Country’s poor social development does not seem to be a matter of concern for those in authority. Creditable reports on Pakistan’s low performance in governance, human development, infant mortality, corruption and lawlessness do not trigger any serious debate in the power circles.

The media reports are conveniently ignored when these issues are not hammered regularly, and are taken as a vested interest of the reporter.

The rhetoric for change in policy, an improved paradigm of development has never been practically imposed. The statistics are distorted.

The economists’ world over agree that the total GDP of the country is not the true indicator of the income status of the populations, particularly in developing economies. Over 70 percent of the wealth is concentrated in the hands of 20-25 percent richest in a poor country like Pakistan, while 20 percent lowest strata of society remains practically resource-less.

Donor agencies and domestic planners chalk out development programmes keeping the average per capita GDP that invariably neglects the poor or the programmes are so poorly executed that they do not serve their purpose.

As a first step, the GDP of the bottom 20 percent of the population should be considered a better measure for initiating social development programmes than that of the nation. Human development index of the bottom 20 percent is likely to be a superior measure of the state of health of a nation than the same figure for the country.

Since the lowest strata lives in miserable conditions, Pakistan will fare far worse in this scenario from the point of view of human development.

Life expectancy, educational performance and even economic performance of the bottom 20 percent will be much poorer than that represented by our lowly human development index for years in the UN’s human development index.

Successive governments in Pakistan, have, since Independence, neglected true rural development and prevention of the formation of slums. Someone in authority should have been concerned as to why, despite enormous sums spent on rural development and on slum improvement, neither fared well.

Because of wrong development paradigm more and more money is being poured down the same drain. It is not lack of money but poor governance that is at the root of our poor performance.

More money spent on schools where few teachers, if any, teach or on hospitals where doctors do not attend and have no medicines to give even when they want to, will not improve our standing on social development.

Immediate reaction of such criticism by our administrators is to call for more drastic rules and regulations. They forget that ours is a soft state, that few of our rules are ever enforced.