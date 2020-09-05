Gas cess verdict misinterpreted, says CAPTA

KARACHI: Textile businesses on Friday criticised the government for misinterpreting the court verdict on gas infrastructure development cess (GIDC), calling for a restrain in recovery of payments by utilities.

“We request the government to carefully study and understand the (court) decision, which validates GIDC Act 2015 that states those who have collected have to pay,” Zubair Motiwala, chairman of the Council of All Pakistan Textile Associations (Capta) said in a statement. Gas utilities should be restricted from issuing invoices for the GIDC payment.

Last month, the Supreme Court directed businesses to pay Rs417 billion to the government under the GIDC verdict.

Capta said the petroleum division directed gas companies to make collection without taking legal opinion and understanding. The court revalidated the Act of 2015 in its totality and it clearly dictates categories of consumers liable to pay and of those not liable to pay.

“We are surprised at the complete ignorance of the ministry of economic situation of Pakistan and also of the world at large under the influence of very unfortunate pandemic of Covid-19,” said Motiwala. “The ministry doesn’t know the cash flow situation and financial crunch the industry is passing through.”

The industry cannot survive the very fierce competition coming ahead and cannot come out of lockdown losses. The price war looms ahead in the post Covid-19 situation where it s feared that 40 percent demand would go down and Pakistan would have to sale its products at lower prices in the international market. World over, governments have already started initiatives to reduce the cost of manufacturing.

“In these circumstances do they feel the payment of GIDC can be made and that also 5 times per month compared to initially imposed,” said Motiwala.

The industry has not passed on impacts of GIDC to its buyers as they are legally not obliged to collect or pass on for certain periods.

The petroleum division said the apex court judgment was a win-win case for both the government and the industry as “it gives an opportunity of six months to the government to start gas infrastructure development projects by utilising the amount collected under this (2015) Act.”

The judgment had not only stopped collecting the cess further till spending the already collected amount but also waived off the late payment surcharge and even allowed 24 monthly instalments to the industry to pay back the outstanding amount.

The petroleum division further clarified that it was actively considering all options to launch the North-South Gas pipeline and other projects by evaluating all possible options including international joint ventures.