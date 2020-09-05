Stocks snap eight-day rally as profit-taking weighs

Stocks retreated on Friday after advancing for eight sessions in a row as investor, across the board, offloaded their holdings to secure available profits in an overbought market amid a global equity rout, dealers said.

KSE-100 shares index, the benchmark of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) lost 0.39 percent or 165.11 points to close at 42,023 points, while turnover eased to 758.076 million shares, compared to 919.471 million on Thursday.

Ahsan Mehanti, senior analyst at Arif Habib Corporation, said, stocks closed bearish led by scrips across the board on institutional profit-taking post major earnings announcements at the PSX. Mehanti said banking sector took a battering as subdued consumer price index (CPI) inflation for August seemed to have almost sealed a monetary status quo for the next two months.

“Bearish trend in global equities, dismal exports data for August, concerns for energy sector circular debt, weakening rupee, and plunging crude oil prices led to a negative close,” he added.

KSE-30 shares index also fell 0.63 percent or by .16 points to end at 17,918.63 points level. Furthermore, as many as scrips were 419 active on Friday, of which 180 gained, 224 lost, and 15 ended neutral.

Fahad Rauf, deputy head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, said, after maintaining its winning streak throughout this week, the PSX was struck by profit-taking.

“Globally, all major markets closed negative on Thursday, which also had some trickle-down effect on the PSX; however, volume and traded value remained high,” Rauf said.

On the economic front, rise in foreign reserves to $ 19.84 billion provided a respite to rupee versus dollar, which restricted any significant downfall, he added.

Zia Shafi, senior investment advisor at Intermarket Securities, said, the market suffered profit-taking on the weekend as the market is now in an overbought zone.

“The index is expected to remain in the correction mode for the next couple of sessions as the gains, piled up in the last eight days, have made it top-heavy,” Shafi said.

He added that the investors were advised to adopt ‘buy on dips’ strategy and book available gains, mostly focusing on trading activity and avoiding long-term commitments.

Faisal Shaji, strategist at Standard Capital said, even though KSE-100 closed above the key level of 42,000 points, yet there was profit-taking across the board in both sessions of Friday as it was on cards for on cards for many days. “Market will continue to remain volatile,” Shaji added.

Arif Rehman, head of research at Fortune Securities, said the market traded mostly in the negative zone tracking a sharp decline in international bourses yesterday; however the loss was contained to just 0.4 percent towards the end.

“All sectors, barring technology stocks, saw some correction, while interest was also seen in some other second-tier stocks like JSCL, HASCOL, Fauji Foods and Unity Foods,” he added.

The top gainers were Unilever Foods, securing Rs367 to close at Rs12,500/share, and Rafhan Maize, gaining Rs92.50 to finish at Rs8192.50/share, emerged as the top gainers, while Nestle Pakistan, down Rs65 to close at Rs6,310/share, and JDW Sugar, losing Rs18.37 to end at Rs226.63/share, suffered most losses.

Hascol Petrol was the volume leader with 73.163 million shares, up Rs1.5 to end at Rs21.54/, whereas Pakistan Elektron's turnover was the lowest with 21.163 million, but the scrip gained Rs0.09 to end at Rs39.07/share.