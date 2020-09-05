Rupee gains

KARACHI: The rupee recovered from losses on Friday to end the session with moderate gains amid reduced dollar demand from importers.

The rupee closed at 165.76 to the dollar, compared with Thursday’s close of 166.03 in the interbank foreign exchange market.

In the open market, the rupee gained 20 paisa to settle at 166.30 against the dollar.

Currency dealers said the local currency gained ground due to slowdown in importer demand for dollars.

“The market was dull. Currency pair was stuck in a narrow range of 165.70 to 165.90 per dollar as trading activity was minimal,” said a dealer. “Some inflows from remittances also propped up the domestic currency during the session.”

He expected the rupee to trade in a range of 165.80 to 166.30 to the dollar in coming days.

Dealers, however, anticipate the rupee to weaken to 167 against the dollar this month as the demand is likely to pick up while the inflows could be absorbed easily in the market.

Data on Thursday showed Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rose to $19.84 billion as of August 28 from $19.72 in the previous week. The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased to $12.71 billion from $12.64 billion.