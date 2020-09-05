Liverpool shortlist four players for PFA Player of the Year

LONDON: Premier League winners Liverpool have four players nominated for the PFA Player of the Year award, with Trent Alexander-Arnold also included on the shortlist in the young category.

The Reds full-back appears alongside Anfield team-mates Virgil Van Dijk – last year’s recipient – Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane in the six-strong list of nominees for the main men’s prize.

They are accompanied on the shortlist by Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling.

The Liverpool quartet have been rewarded for the roles they played in the club’s first title success in 30 years, finishing 18 points clear of second-placed City.

England international Alexander-Arnold, 21, and Van Dijk played in all 38 league games while Henderson captained the side impressively and Mane scored 22 goals in all competitions.

De Bruyne enhanced his reputation with a series of stunning individual displays, while England star Sterling scored 35 goals for club and country.

Alexander-Arnold is joined on the Young Player of the Year list – nominees had to be 21 or under on July 1, 2019 – by Manchester United pair Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood, Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham and club-mate Mason Mount and Arsenal teenager Bukayo Saka.