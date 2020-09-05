Some questions

This refers to the letter ‘Misplaced priorities’ (Sep 3) by Eng Asim Nawab. I don’t think the government’s full attention is on bringing Nawaz Sharif back at the expense of ignoring other important issues.

However, the question is why the spotlight is only on Nawaz Sharif. What about those who started with nothing and are now billionaires?

Dr Najeeb A Khan

USA