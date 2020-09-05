close
Sat Sep 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
September 5, 2020

Some questions

Newspost

 
September 5, 2020

This refers to the letter ‘Misplaced priorities’ (Sep 3) by Eng Asim Nawab. I don’t think the government’s full attention is on bringing Nawaz Sharif back at the expense of ignoring other important issues.

However, the question is why the spotlight is only on Nawaz Sharif. What about those who started with nothing and are now billionaires?

Dr Najeeb A Khan

USA

Latest News

More From Newspost