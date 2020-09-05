Lights out

This refers to the letter ‘Without power’ (Sep 3) by Memoona Menon. The writer has talked about an important issue that is loadshedding. I would like to draw the attention of the Balochistan government towards Turbat which has been badly affected by the unscheduled and prolonged loadshedding.

The city receives power for around 10 hours a day. A sudden loss of power also damages electric appliances like refrigerator, washing machine and fans. If loadshedding cannot be reduced, the government should at least draft a schedule and stick to it so that our appliances are not damaged and we can plan our activities accordingly.

Adnan Maqsood

Turbat