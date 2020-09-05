Save water

The unprecedented rains all over the country caused flash floods. The abundance of water was wasted as there is no system to collect and save rainwater in the country. The water storage capacity in the country is equivalent to just three to four weeks of requirement whereas it should be at least six months.

Pakistan has always been ranked among the most water stressed countries. Fortunately, the country does not face any serious shortage of water at present. It only requires intelligent and efficient ways of water storage. With the proper management of water resource, our country can easily conserve the water and use it for productive activities. However, it seems that the government’s agenda of institutional reforms has disappeared.

Arshad M Khawaja

Karachi