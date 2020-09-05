TeK launches Kashmir digital campaign

LONDON: Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK), UK, has launched a Kashmir digital campaign in different cities to highlight the rising Indian atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a statement, the launching ceremonies of the campaign were held in Wolverhampton, Walsall, Derby and Nottingham.

Addressing the participants, President TeK (UK) Fahim Kayani reiterated the party’s commitment to use all tools and means to highlight the Kashmir dispute at every level and forum. He condemned domicile law and latest illegal measures taken by India in order to change the demography of the occupied territory.

President TeK (Europe) Mohammed Galib described the occasion as an historical event, saying the digital campaign can be used in the wider population in UK and Europe to make people aware of the sufferings of Kashmiris at the hands of Indian occupation forces.