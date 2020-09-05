Virus fearing MEPs resist parliament session

STRASBOURG: Pressure was growing on Friday to delay restarting European Parliament sessions in the eastern French city of Strasbourg, as lawmakers said the sittings would pose an unnecessary health risk.

The chorus of calls will raise hackles in France, which is extremely sensitive to any move that threatens Strasbourg”s place as the official seat of the EU”s 705-member parliament. In reality, the lawmakers’ home in Strasbourg is almost purely symbolic, with Brussels the de-facto headquarters and permanent base for MEPs, staff and lobbyists, boasting its own committee rooms and plenary chamber. But the 12 annual sessions in Strasbourg are enshrined in the EU treaties and France has taken the parliament to court on several occasions over alleged violations.

Accordingly, every month thousands of staff based in Brussels make their way to Strasbourg, filling up hotels and restaurants for a four-day plenary session before returning home to the Belgian capital.