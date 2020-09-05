Life of abused women ‘dangerous’ due to pandemic

EDINBURGH: The coronavirus pandemic has made life “particularly difficult and dangerous” for women and children experiencing domestic abuse, according to a new report.

The research from Scottish Women’s Aid found that the pandemic has resulted in “increased risks of harm” for them, and made seeking help more difficult.

For women experiencing domestic abuse and still living with their abuser, lockdown meant spending extended periods of time confined at home with the abuser with little opportunity to call supportive family, friends or organisations, while children were left without their usual safe spaces during school closures.

The new report, based on surveys of Scottish Women’s Aid 36-member service providers in June 2020, found the pandemic has had huge impacts on refuge accommodation, child contact and access to justice.

The charity is calling for “urgent action” to tackle the problems.

The research found that pandemic-related safety measures have decreased emergency refuge spaces, and many local Women’s Aid groups report that the need for refuge is far outstripping capacity.

The report said that many local authorities and housing associations stopped allocating new homes during lockdown, often meaning that children and women in refuges had no place to move on to.

Abuses of child visitation and contact arrangements were seen across many regions while handovers for child visits have also become increasingly dangerous for women and children experiencing domestic abuse.

The report said that changes to the criminal justice system, such as the increased use of undertakings and bail, have resulted in greater risks to women whose abusers might ordinarily have been remanded in custody. It also warned that the backlog of cases resulting from the closure of courts will have an ongoing and debilitating effect on women’s access to justice.

The charity said that the early injection of funding from the Scottish government helped Women’s Aid groups across the country to rapidly transform their services to continue providing support during the pandemic.

However, it said that inconsistent applications of Scottish government guidance by different local authorities caused immense challenges for groups in obtaining key worker status, personal protective equipment, and accessing school spaces for the children of the all-female workforce.

It has made a number of recommendations, including calling for an urgent review of specialist refuge accommodation to ensure sufficient provision, action by schools to support children with experience of domestic abuse and the use of virtual courts to reduce waiting times. The Scottish government has been asked for comment.