South Punjab Secretariat to be opened next month

ISLAMABAD: The South Punjab Secretariat will formally become operational on October 15, as decided by a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday.

The meeting on the establishment and functioning of the South Punjab Secretariat was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Punjab Chief Secretary, South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary and South Punjab Additional Inspector General joined through video-link.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the government’s main focus was to improve the lives of the people and directed the administration of South Punjab to work in fulfilling the same vision. He lauded the efforts of Buzdar and the Punjab government in establishing the South Punjab Secretariat.

He regretted that governments in the past “ignored the genuine issues” of the people of South Punjab. Stressing the need for a “Provincial Finance Commission” award, the Prime Minister said a separate allocation for South Punjab would usher in a new era of progress and prosperity.

Qureshi highlighted the steps taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in accordance with the aspirations of people of southern Punjab, establishment of South Punjab Secretariat, devolution of administrative powers, ending sense of deprivation and resolving problems at their doorsteps.

He presented a proposal for allocating budget for South Punjab in next year’s Public Sector Development Programme and reserving a quota for the locals in employment.

The meeting informed the Prime Minister that rules of business of Punjab government had been amended following the establishment of South Punjab Secretariat and 16 secretaries had been deputed in South Punjab.

The Prime Minister was updated that health, education, police, planning and development, local government, finance and agriculture had been transferred to South Punjab. An effective structural organisation has been put in place in the new Secretariat equipped with technology, e-governance and paperless culture to facilitate the people.