Shafqat open for suggestions on stage-wise schools reopening

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Federal education minister Shafqat Mehmood on Friday said various suggestions were being considered for a stage-wise reopening of educational institutions as Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani cautioned against reopening all schools at once.

The government plans to reopen educational institutions across the country on September 15 with standard operating procedures (SOP), but a final decision on whether or not to reopen will be taken on Monday (Sept 7).

This comes as Pakistan’s daily Covid-19 cases increased by 498 with seven deaths in a 24-hour-period. Daily cases have steadily risen over the past few days. Thursday saw 424 cases, while Wednesday 300. Pakistan currently has 8,909 active cases of the coronavirus, 595 of them critical, according to official numbers.

At a news conference at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) following an inter-provincial education ministers’ meeting, the federal education minister said initially, institutions from 9th classes onwards will be opened while 6th to 8th classes will be reopened after reviewing the coronavirus situation for a week.

“If coronavirus-related indicators will remain normal, the primary classes will be restarted,” he said. He stressed that he would take any step that would adversely affect children’s health as it was the top priority of the government.

Mehmood said he was satisfied about the overall coronavirus-related indicators, stating that the number of cases had declined. He said: “The pandemic had badly affected the education of students. We will review the educational loss of students during the last six months in consultation with the provinces. The students’ learning levels will be checked and the schools will be advised in that regard.”

He hoped that by next year the schools would operate normally. “We are well aware about the financial loss of private sectors especially the lower grade schools,” he added.

The minister urged schools to ensure adherence with SOPs and said teachers and head teachers would play vital role in ensuring the implementation of SOPs.

Earlier in the day, the NCOC asked the provinces to ensure health guidelines and SOPs at schools and other educational institutions and increase contact tracing and quarantining of infected people.

The NCOC meeting, presided by federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, discussed preparations for opening of schools including hand washing arrangements, update on “sentinel testing” and micro smart lockdowns and update on educational institutions’ planned testing.

Umar said the provincial governments should increase their existing capacity of contact tracing and quarantining in order to mitigate the expected impact of public gatherings during Muharram.

Meanwhile, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani suggested all educational institutions in the province should not be opened simultaneously on September 15.

The sub-committee of the steering committee of the education department recommended instead of opening all the classes at once, it should be opened in different phases, the minister said. Keeping in view the recommendations of sub-committee, he said classes IX and above should be opened in the first phase and after one week (on September 21), classes 6 to 8 should be opened.After one week (September 28), classes from pre-primary to 5th should be opened.