Indian troops brutality leaves two more Kashmiris dead

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Indian occupation forces killed two Kashmiri youths in the disputed Kashmir territory’s district Baramulla and arrested three young men from Pattan on Friday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the troops killed the youths during a violent cordon and search operation in the Yadipora area in the district’s Pattan locality. Earlier, an Indian army major was killed and a policeman was injured in an attack in the same area. Separately, Indian troops during house raids arrested three youths in Pattan.

In an unrelated development, an Indian policeman was killed in an accident in the Tukroo area of Shopian.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) welcomed the recent statement of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) General Secretary Yousuf bin Ahmed al-Othaimeen on held Kashmir.

The OIC General Secretary had reiterated the organisation’s unambiguous stance about the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and reaffirmed support for their quest for freedom.

Terming the statement as a welcome step, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that being a Muslim population the people of Kashmir had high expectations from the OIC and hoped that the organisation would double its efforts to highlight the Kashmiris’ plight.

“We want to remind the OIC that post 5th August 2019 New Delhi has launched a full scale and multidimensional onslaught to change the demography and Muslim majority character of the territory with slew of colonial executive orders and executions. “The changing ground realities are seriously pointing towards the fact that Kashmir is just going to be a Palestine, a Bosnia and a Burma in the making. We deeply sense the plans of genocide on all fronts,” the spokesman added.

He said the grim situation demands concrete efforts and measures from the OIC to prevent Kashmiri Muslims from becoming victims of the worst possible genocide. “Hence we expect strong political, moral and legal assistance and support from OIC beyond the symbolic statements,” he stressed.