Flood-affectees to be compensated: speaker

SWABI: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Friday said that the flood-affected people in the country would be compensated by the government.

Asad Qaiser along with other leaders of the ruling party visited the flood-affected areas in the district. He also met with the family, which had lost five members in the mud-house collapse incident in Musa Banda two days back.

The speaker expressed sympathy with members of the family and offered fateha for the departed souls. The areas he visited fall in the constituency from where he won in the election 2018. Abdul Karim, advisor to the chief minister on industry, was also present on the occasion. The speaker also handed over cheques for Rs1.5 million to the father of the deceased. He also announced that he would construct the house from his own pocket.

Talking to journalists, he said that the government was aware of the difficulties confronted by the masses due to devastating floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the damage estimate of the flood was being made and in the light of that report people would be compensated. He also urged the MNAs and MPAs to visit the flood affected areas.