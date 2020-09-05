Accord inked with Turkish Co for $755m power project

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday signed an agreement with the Turkish consultant company, Dolsar, to hire services for the construction of the province’s biggest 300 megawatts Balakot hydropower project located on the Kunhar River in Mansehra district.

A ceremony was held here where Project Director Engineer Wajid Nawaz Khan signed the agreement on the behalf of the KP government with the chief of the Dolsar. Energy Secretary Muhammad Zubair Khan, Chief Executive of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation Engineer Naeem Khan and General Manager (Hydel) Engineer Zahid Akhtar Sabri were present on the occasion.

The Turkish company would complete the project through joint ventures with the country’s local consultant companies-AGES, BAK, TLC, C-IV and Eletra Consultant.

The government would start construction work on the project with the financial assistance of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and complete the project in seven years with the estimated cost of $755 million.

Out of this, 80 percent i.e. $580 million will be provided by the ADB while the provincial government will provide the rest from its own resources.

The province would pocket Rs15 billion per annum through the project besides providing jobs to 1,400 people.

Addressing the ceremony, KP Energy Adviser Himyatullah Khan said it was a great achievement of the government to have launched such a gigantic project, which would prove to be a game-changer for the entire provinces in terms of socio-economic prosperity. He hoped after completion of the project, low-cost electricity would be provided to the industrial sector through a wheeling model.