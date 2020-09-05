Case lodged against man for throwing acid

PESHAWAR: A man attacked his wife and children with acid over family dispute in Hayatabad, it was learnt. Police said the incident happened a few days ago and the victims are under treatment. A case lodged by a 12-year-old boy in the Tatara Police Station stated that he along with mother and three sisters was in their home in Hayatabad when his father Imtiaz came with a plastic bag in his hand and spread the liquid in the bag on them. The complainant said he, his mother and three sisters received burn injuries on faces and other parts of body. They were taken to hospital while a case was lodged against the accused.