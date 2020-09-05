‘Baskets of Kindness’ providing free bread to the needy

PESHAWAR: A number of tandoors (bakeries) in different parts of the provincial capital are providing free loaves of bread to the deserving people after some kind-hearted people have placed Basket of Kindness there to help the needy.

The idea has been copied from Turkey and some other countries where people have placed such baskets at tandoors, bakeries, restaurants and grocery stores. Not only the well-off but all those who can afford some extra-payment leave food in these baskets daily and those who need it, take it without paying anything. The same has been introduced in Hashtnagri, Gulbahar, Nauthia, Gulberg and many other parts of the provincial capital in the last few months.

Some kind-hearted people bought baskets and placed them at different tandoors. A note is pasted on the basket that anyone buying loaves of bread can place one, two or more loaves of bread for poor families in the Basket of Kindness so those who need it can take it without paying or begging for it. “A local came to me one day and said he wants to place a basket here to help the needy. The next day he brought the basket and placed a note with it. Now people who buy bread for their families also buy one, two or more naans for the basket. Many people who need it come to my shop daily and take loaves of bread as per their need,” said the owner of a tandoor in Nauhtia.

The system is working smoothly and many families and individuals are being helped daily by different tandoors in the area. “Everyone can pay for one or two loaves of bread when they come to buy it for families. This is the easiest way to feed the poor families,” said a local. Such baskets have been placed in a number of tandoors in the urban and suburban areas of the provincial capital.

The social media helped spread the message to people who only had to buy baskets and place it at tandoors with a simple message in Urdu and Pashto. “We visited a Pakistani restaurant in the International City area of Dubai and the first thing we noticed was a message on the counter. The message said those who cannot afford can leave without paying the bill. We asked the manager and he said they provide food free of cost to those who can’t afford it and we have noticed that it has helped our business grow further,” said a local Kamal Ahmad. Sometimes a small act of kindness gets an unexpected response from the general public, encouraging more people to follow into the footsteps. The Wall of Kindness in Hayatabad was one such gesture that was encouraged by people from across the country.

People used to drop old clothes for those labourers, homeless, orphan kids or anyone who can’t afford warm clothes to fight the chill in the winter. The needy would visit the place and take whatever they needed. Many praised the gesture saying it will benefit a large number of deserving people every day without bothering anyone or begging for the goods they need. The idea was copied by some young men from the same initiative in Iran where a number of such walls were painted by the youth in Mashhad, Shiraz, Sirjan and other cities for quite some time in a bid to help the needy Iranians.

The Walls of Kindness got an unprecedented response in many countries. Many also copied the idea in different parts of Pakistan to help the needy. The slogan of the Wall of Kindness was “Leave what you don’t need “or “Take if you need it”. Passersby would leave their jackets, coats and clothes in the hooks and those who need it silently take it without being noticed by anyone. Another group of youth from Peshawar also placed a Happiness Box on University Road where people used to place food for the labourers and other people in the vicinity. Later a refrigerator, Korba, with water juices and other food was also placed on the same road. Some of these projects need encouragement and support from the Peshawarites to continue or re-launch it in different parts of the city. The same needs to be encouraged in other cities and countries to help poor people with little effort.