Fehmida Riaz’ daughter turns down presidential award for late mother

ISLAMABAD: Renowned poetess Fehmida Riaz’ daughter has declined the presidential award announced by the government for her late mother in protest against the alleged kidnapping and torture of journalists and writers.

Taking to Facebook, Veerta Ali Ujan, posted, “Awards section contacting me about ammi’s award investiture ceremony. . . .how can I accept an award for her work at this time? It would be an insult to her whole life’s struggle for justice and equality.”

She said, “Writers and journalists are being kidnapped, tortured, even murdered. Harassers being awarded. Karachi left to rot in sewage.”

She added, “So. No thank you. I am refusing the presidential award for my mother’s work. I’m sure she would have refused it if she was alive today.”

Born in pre-Partition Meerut in 1946, Fehmida Riaz was among the leading Urdu poets of her time.