Era of political jugglery over: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar met with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM office and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The governor congratulated the chief minister on completion of two years of the Punjab government and appreciated the provincial government’s performance.

He appreciated role of Usman Buzdar for taking forward development projects despite financial difficulties.

Ch Sarwar said that he visited Karachi to express solidarity with the rain-affected people, adding that all sympathies were with the affectees. The opposition only did lip-service on the issue of rains in Karachi and, instead of engaging in negative politics, it should have come forward to help people of Karachi, he said, adding the PTI government would heal wounds of Karachi people. Usman Buzdar praised the efforts of Ch Sarwar to express solidarity with the citizens by visiting Karachi.

The Punjab govt had taken solid steps to fulfill promises made with the people as taxes had been abolished or their ratio had been decreased keeping in view difficulties of people, he said. The era of political jugglery was over and the govt was taking practical steps for public service, he said and regretted that the opposition was making a futile attempt of political point-scoring on Karachi issue.