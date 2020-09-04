NAB tells court confiscated vehicles not to be used in future

LAHORE: Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry Thursday heard a case related to personal use of confiscated vehicles (case properties) by NAB officers.

The DG NAB Lahore also appeared in-person for the case hearing.

The judge remarked that according to the company record, NAB was using vehicles of the accused. He asked that who would be responsible if the vehicles got damaged in any accident while in use of the NAB officials.

The judge asked if the law permitted use of such vehicles by NAB officials for tracing the accused. The NAB prosecutor assured the court that such thing would not happen in future.

To a query by the judge, the DG NAB Lahore assured the court that the Bureau investigation officer would reach the court on time.

The court has also directed the DG NAB to decide a matter of property occupancy matter within seven days. The case was transferred to Customs Court from the accountability court.

As per case details, NAB had arrested a person in Bin Alam property scam. The accused was using a vehicle which he had taken on lease from a bank. NAB had also confiscated vehicle at the time of arrest of the accused.

Later, the bank had moved the court stating that the accused had defaulted on lease. The bank implored the court to get it back the vehicle from NAB custody.

On Thursday, the court dismissed the petition after it was withdrawn by the bank.