Grade 19 and above officers appointed in South Punjab secretariat

ISLAMABAD: Junior officials have been posted as secretaries of different departments of the South Punjab Secretariat, which, for the time being, has been created as a substitute of a new province in Punjab.

Of the ten officers positioned now, seven are in grade 19. One official, Saqib Ali Ateel, who has been made agriculture secretary, is in grade 20.

Another officer, Momin Agha is in grade 21. He is serving as the additional chief secretary in Lahore and has been entrusted the additional charge of the post of the home secretary in South Punjab secretariat in addition to his own duties and till the appointment of a regular incumbent.

Yet another official, Nazir Ahmad Gajana, who is a retired district and sessions judge and is working as the law secretary in Lahore, has also been given the additional charge of the law secretary in South Punjab Secretariat in addition to his duties and till the posting of a regular incumbent.

Rana Obaidullah Anwar, who is on deputation in the Punjab government, has been made finance secretary till Dec 31, 2020 when his deputation period will expire.

A Punjab government source familiar with the recent developments, however said that a proper working model has been devised and the appointments have been made keeping in view the competency and performance of the officers. He said that Momin Agha is a seasons officer and has the ability to set things in motion in accordance with the best practices.

A senior civil servant told The News that extremely junior and inexperienced officers have been selected for the South Punjab Secretariat. “Highly acclaimed senior officers are always appointed even in a newly created district so that the administrative machinery is made functional, but in the instant case, officials who have not worked even as additional secretaries of any substantial department have been given the task.”

The official said that during the British Raj, a seasoned deputy commissioner was posted at least six months before the creation of a new district so that due preparations are made beforehand and the new administrative unit works smoothly and hassle-free.

He pointed out that adequate changes in the Rules of Business were direly required for the bureaucrats deputed in for the South Punjab Secretariat.

The official said that as South Punjab has not been constitutionally created as the new federating unit, one provincial department can’t have two secretaries at the same time.

There can be only one principal accounting officer of one ministry and there is always one budget for every portfolio. The Constitution needs to be amended and a proper legislation is required to establish a new province, which in this case has not been done.

In July, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that the government has fulfilled the promise of establishing the Southern Punjab Secretariat made with the people of southern Punjab. He also said that non-transferable funds have been allocated for the backward districts and 33pc funds have been reserved for southern Punjab and Rs1.5 billion earmarked for southern Punjab Secretariat.

Shortly before the 2018 general elections, the Janoobi Soobah Mahaz, which had been put together by the electables of the area, who were associated with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), had merged itself into the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after squeezing the commitment from it that when voted to power, it would work for creating a new province in South Punjab. The Mahaz had remained afloat for just three weeks.

However, no serious effort has been made to set up the new federating unit in Punjab since then. Among others, a major reason is that the ruling coalition is in no position to get the constitutional amendment passed from the Parliament. A two-thirds majority is also required in the Punjab Assembly to get a resolution approved for the final clearance of the constitutional amendment.

As a kind of alternative to the new province, the South Punjab Secretariat has been created. This has been done when there has hardly been any demand for another federating unity in Punjab. Such calls are generally raised on the eve of parliamentary polls by certain elements to get the support of the voters of the Saraiki belt.