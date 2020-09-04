34-year old private property deal: Court extends judicial remand of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman till 17th

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday extended the judicial remand of Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman till September 17.

The authorities concerned produced Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman before Accountability Court Judge Assad Ali.

Senior lawyer Amjad Parvez represented Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman during the hearing.

The court directed NAB through a short order to return belongings of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman taken into custody at the time of detention. The Jang/Geo editor-in-chief is in custody for more than 174 days in a case which is of documentary nature. Moreover, the NAB had filed the reference over a property deal reached with the owners of a private land 34 years ago.