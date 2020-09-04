Despite ‘friends’ keenness, govt-opp not discussing NAB changes

ISLAMABAD: The government and the opposition are poles apart on the issue of NAB law amendments and there is no contact right now between the two sides to reach an agreement despite “friends” keenness even today to get the issue resolved.

The government, however, is confident that despite the political bickering between the two, it would meet the legislative and regulatory framework requirements relating to FATF.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan told The News that sessions of the National Assembly and the Senate are being called for early next week to pass FATF related laws following which a joint session of Parliament may be convened to complete the legislative work in this regard.

Government’s view is that the opposition had linked its support for FATF related legislation with government’s consent to NAB law changes as required by the opposition for which the PTI is not ready. The prime minister and cabinet ministers have been recently saying that it would not accede to opposition’s blackmail.

But Shahid Khaqan Abbasi categorically rejected the government’s view and explained to this correspondent that during the recent talks on FATF and NAB law changes, the opposition had made it clear that there was no link between FATF related changes and the NAB law amendments.

Although the blame game between the government and the opposition furthered after the opposition recently rejected a FATF related legislation in the Upper House for being oppressive in nature, the government appears determined to complete the task within the next fortnight.

But on the issue of NAB law changes both sides admit that there is a status quo. None of the sides has the urge to push the matter. However, sources on both sides confirm that the “friends” keenness is still there to get the NAB law amended for the sake of political stability in the country.

The government does not want to go much beyond what it had changed in the NAB law through a presidential ordinance in December 2019, which was lapsed after completing its 120-day constitutional period.

Opposition parties continue to stick to their draft amendments, which are drastic in nature. They say that the government should sit and discuss the changes suggested by them and let the two sides convince each other whose amendments are justified. The opposition sees the NAB law as draconian and a tool for political engineering and opponent’s victimisation.

The prime minister has already said and the PTI ministers and leaders also share the view that the amendments sought by the opposition would make NAB a toothless organisation, which would mean an end to the process of accountability.

While the two sides in their background discussions agree that some circles are still eager to facilitate them to re-start their talks on NAB law amendments to reach an agreement. However, it is not happening.

The deadlock between government and opposition on the issue of NAB law amendments was not expected to prolong because of the influential intermediaries’ involvement but the rising political temperature is said to be the reason for continuation of the status quo.

Several weeks back, the opposition was assured that the government will agree to changes- far more than what it had suggested in its proposed draft shared with the opposition.

The opposition parties, which are in contact with the “friends”, felt assured at that time that despite the initial hiccups there would be a meaningful discussion between the two sides on the matter.

A cabinet member had also confirmed to The News that the government was urged to engage the opposition for much needed amendments to the NAB law without achieving which neither political stability could be attained nor the bureaucracy and businessmen would feel secure.