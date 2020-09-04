Elaborate security witnessed for procession of 14th Muharram

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police ensured elaborate security for procession on 14th Muharram which started on Thursday from shrine of Sakhi Mehmud Badshah and culminated at the same point after passing through its various traditional routes.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar appreciated the performance of the Operational Wing spearheaded by DIG

(Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed who ensured effective security. Islamabad police and personnel of other law enforcement agencies performed patrolling and security duties for this procession. Police officials visited the routes of processions and guided the cops and boosted their morale in accomplishing duties in a responsible manner.

The personnel of Islamabad Traffic Police performed duties on the occasion to divert traffic on alternate routes and guided the road users. Metal detectors were used for checking of participants of this procession and high vigilance was maintained by the police officials which helped in its peaceful holding. IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has further directed to ensure fool proof security arrangements for upcoming gatherings and devise an effective strategy to maintain law and order.