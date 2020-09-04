September 6 a day of renewal of pledge: Minister

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Information and Colonies Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said on Thursday that Defence Day – September 6 - is the day of renewal of pledge to defend the country with all might against enemies and conspirators.

Talking to APP on significance of the upcoming Defence Day to be observed on September 6, he said it was during the 1965 war that Pakistan military defeated a many times bigger enemy in military might, adding that the victory of the Pakistani forces also proved conclusively that the wars could not be won with military might only but the glory was defined by the valour and belief of the soldiers.

Chohan said the 1965 war is the watermark event in the military history of the country, adding that the 1965 war defined a new identity for the country as a country with immense military might. He said Pakistan’s forces whether be the army, navy or the air force are recognised today as the most capable forces of the world. “In the 1965 war, our armed forces proved beyond doubt that they were capable of defending their frontiers on the ground, waters and the air against external armed threats and other interests of the country”, he responded