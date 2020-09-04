Tibet development plan: Another front between China and India

ISLAMABAD: China has given final shape to developmental plans for Tibet to be implemented in ten years. Chinese President Jinping Xi has accorded approval to the scheming and it has caused serious concern to India in the wake of ongoing standoff with China in Ladakh, where Indians are facing humiliation at the hands of Chinese forces.

With this another front could be opened between China and India since the new Chinese strategy could eliminate Indian left-over footprints in lofty Tibetan Plateau, autonomous region of China on the north of the Himalayas. The footprints were established by ousted so-called spiritual leader Dali Lama over the years who is currently living in New Delhi. According to reports seventh Tibet Work Forum (TWF) held in Beijing early this week caused New Delhi deep concerned as it took place at a time India faces a precarious situation in Ladakh and the TWF also defines China’s western border policies. The Work Forum (or Conference) was attended by 300 officials, including the entire politburo (with the standing committee standing on the dais), the People’s Liberation Army (including the all-powerful members of the Central Military Commission), party secretaries of at least five provinces, representatives from different ministries, as well as local satraps posted in Tibet.

The Tibetan Autonomous Region (TAR) and Tibetan-inhabited areas of four provinces (Sichuan, Gansu, Qinghai and Yunnan) were clubbed together as far as Beijing’s policies for Tibet were concerned. A tense situation prevails on Tibet border with India. In his speech, Xi Jinping emphasised the “Ten Musts” to ‘fully implement the party’s strategy of governing Tibet in the new era’; he went through ten areas or ‘musts’. The objective, he observed, was to build a new socialist modern Tibet that is ‘united, prosperous, civilised, harmonious and beautiful.’ President Xi elaborated on ‘forging a sense of the community of the Chinese nation, improving the quality of development, ensuring and improving people’s livelihood, promoting the construction of ecological civilisation, strengthening the party’s organisation and regime building, ensuring national security and long-term stability, ensuring the continuous improvement of people’s living standards, ensuring a good ecological environment, and ensuring the consolidation of border defence and security, and finally striving to build a new socialist modern Tibet.’ That is the Ten-Point Programme.

The Communist party’s general secretary pointed out: ‘Practice has fully proved that the Party Central Committee’s policies on Tibet work are completely correct, and that Tibet’s sustained, stable and rapid development is an important contribution to the overall work of the party and the country.’ He congratulated the comrades struggling on the ‘snowy plateau’, especially the cadres who serve on the frontline.

President Xi pointed out that it was necessary to ‘extensively mobilise the masses to participate in the struggle against separatism and form an iron wall for maintaining stability.’ Worrying for India is the large-scale development of infrastructure on the plateau.

The Chinese president also spoke of promoting ‘the construction of a number of major infrastructure and public service facilities around the Sichuan-Tibet railway construction and other projects and build more solidarity lines and happiness roads.’