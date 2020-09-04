Gang busted, ring leader among 3 held

MULTAN: Bahauddin Zakariya police Multan have busted a gang of bike lifters and robbers and arrested its three members including ring leader.

Police spokesman said on Thursday that Waseema gang was busted by a police team formed after CPO Hassan Raza Kham took notice of rising incidents of motorcycle lifting and robberies and ordered a crackdown on criminals.

Those arrested included ring leader Waseem, and members Nauman and Shahnawaz.

Cash worth Rs135000, two motorcycles, two 30 bore pistols with bullets were recovered. Accused were involved in eight cases of bike lifting and robbery.

CPO has appreciated the performance of BZ SHO Bashir Haraj, his team members besides his seniors including SP Ahmad Nawaz Shah, and SDPO Javed Tahir Majeed.