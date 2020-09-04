Another 186 stranded Pakistanis return home from India

ISLAMABAD: Another 186 Pakistanis, who were stranded in India due to COVID-19, were repatriated via Attari-Wagah border on Thursday.

These Pakistanis were stranded in different Indian cities including Delhi, Govindpura, Indore, Jodhpur, Lucknow, Nagpur and Radhanpur, said a press release.

Since March 20, 2020, more than 680 stranded Pakistanis have been repatriated from India.

Pakistan High Commission will continue to extend all possible assistance to the remaining stranded Pakistanis in India for their earliest return.