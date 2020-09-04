Aviation Division drafts policy for UAS use for civil purposes

ISLAMABAD: The Aviation Division has drafted a policy for use of Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) for civil purposes for ensuring safety measures and security.

A spokesman of the Aviation Division said that on directives of Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan the draft UAS policy has been circulated to all stakeholders for their views and comments. "After consideration and incorporation of feedback from the concerned stakeholders, the draft policy shall be placed before the appropriate forum for approval," he said.

The UAS is a new component of aviation system based on cutting-edge developments in aerospace technologies, offering advancements which may open new and improved civil and commercial applications as well as improvements to the safety and efficiency of all civil aviation. It includes model aircrafts, drones, quadcopters, air balloons etc. The use of UAS is increasing across the world and has opened new challenges for countries to regulate the usage of this technology. The spokesman said the policy broadly covers usage of UAS for recreational, non-recreational, sports, photography, media coverage, commercial, agriculture and many more purposes. Once the policy is formulated, it will open new ventures for local industry and will provide incentive to people and business community to make best use of it.