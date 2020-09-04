Two bodies retrieved from Swat River; road cleared in Fizagat

MINGORA: The civil and military officials continued the rescue and relief activities after torrential rains and the subsequent flashfloods in different areas of Swat district on Thursday.

Several people, including women and children, had drowned in floods caused by heavy rain in various areas in the district a day earlier. The district administration, Rescue 1122 and army personnel continued search for the bodies of drowned persons and also cleared roads from the debris in different parts in Swat. A team of divers of Rescue 1122 retrieved the body of a woman from Swat River in Khawazakhel, who had drowned in Fatehpur area in the district. Similarly, the body of man, who was a resident of Takhta Band, was also fished out from Swat River at Dahdhara point. The personnel of Rescue 1122 and army also cleared the roads from the debris of landslides and opened them for traffic in different areas, including Fizagat and other areas.

The land link between Fizagat and Malam Jabba, Bahrain, Madyan, Manlawar and other areas disconnected following landslides. Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner has established a flood control room and monitoring the flood situation and relief activities in the district. The flood control room can be contacted at 09469240350 in case of any emergency.