Manufacturing Co’s reps due to inspect BRT buses: official

PESHAWAR: The TransPeshawar on Thursday said that the manufacturing company representatives were arriving for a comprehensive inspection of the BRT buses.

TransPeshawar, the company operating the public transport in the provincial capital, spokesperson Umair Khan said that all BRT buses were inspected, maintained, and reported on a daily basis. He said that the fire “spark” in the BRT feeder route bus was put off immediately with the installed fire extinguisher and passengers on board were safe.

“All necessary tools are available in all of the BRT buses according to the safety and international standards,” he said, adding, the. TransPeshawar has also given training to its employees to meet any unwanted situation. Moreover, he said, the department was working tirelessly to facilitate its passengers on daily basis. “Special arrangements have been made to timely facilitate the passengers during rush hours and to handle the load on stations,” he maintained.

He also said that citizens must cooperate with each other and avoid sitting on designated seats of females and special people. A helpline - 091-111-477-477- has also been launched to facilitate the passengers.