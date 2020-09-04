Minister briefed on housing projects

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali on Thursday expressed satisfaction over the construction work on the Jalozai Housing Scheme and directed the officials to expedite work on the power transmission for the scheme.

He was presiding over the monthly review meeting of the Housing Department, said a handout. The meeting was informed that the construction work on Jalozai Housing Scheme was in full swing and the project would be completed in December 2020. It was also stated that about 2500 kanals additional land would be added in the third phase of the project. The meeting also reviewed the construction work on high-rise flats being constructed for government employees in Hayatabad Phase-Five. The said that the project should be completed within the stipulated time. He also said the ground-breaking ceremony of Civil Quarters flats should be ensured within three weeks. The meeting also agreed to resolve all issues related to Jerma Housing Scheme as soon as possible. The meeting was informed that consultant has been selected for the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme in Surezai area of Peshawar, and approval has been sought from PDWP for construction of a boundary wall, main gate and checkposts of the scheme.