Wildlife Dept ordered to ensure ban on trout fishing in Kaghan valley

PESHAWAR: Commissioner, Hazara Division, Riaz Khan Mahsud on Thursday ordered the authorities to ensure the ban trout fishing in Kunhar River, Saiful Malook lake and other places in the region for two years to protect the specie.

He directed the Wildlife Department to deploy force and ensure availability of wildlife watchers and strictly discourage illegal fishing. The decision was taken in the second meeting of Board of Authority, in which the illegal and ruthless trout fishing in Kunhar River, Saiful Malook and Dudipatsar was raised. The commissioner was briefed about the measures taken to curb the illegal fishing. He was told that insufficient human resources was a major issue and the majority of the watcher posts had been lying vacant as the case was in the court.

The commissioner talked about the present status of the Saiful Malook lake and the illegal fishing being done there and Dudipatsar lake. He said both the Fisheries and Wildlife departments had no data of illegal fishing and those apprehended. The commissioner banned all kinds of fishing and directed the Wildlife Department to deploy force and to ensure availability of wildlife watchers and stop illegal fishing. The police was asked to deploy force at the entry and the exit points of the Naran valley to control the illegal trout fishing. The commissioner proposed to introduce trophy hunting of trout fish and catch and release concept to protect the specie. He also offered to donate 50, 000 species of trout fish and release them in the river. The Wildlife Department was directed to shift temporary Khokas, hotels and Jeep addas at Saiful Malook lake at least 500 meters off the lake.