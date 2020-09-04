Karachi Circular Railways to be completed by mid-2023

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to complete much awaited Karachi Circular Railways for Karachi by mid-2023.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired progress review meeting of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project here in Islamabad on Thursday. Secretary Railway, CEO PPP Authority and senior officials participated in the meeting. It was informed in the meeting that work has started on various phases of KCR project and timely completion of each phase will be ensured. The Ministry of Railways is also constantly in touch with the Sindh government and work on underpasses at various places is expected to start soon.

Asad Umar directed Pakistan Railways to formulate a system of public-private partnership for the third phase of KCR project. He said that Karachi Circular Railway is an important project; it will not only provide modern transport facilities to the people of Karachi but it will also be a very attractive project for investment. It was decided in the meeting that necessary steps would be taken immediately to involve private sector in the project. This process will be completed within the current financial year and work on the third phase will be ensured.

Further, the Public Private Partnership Authority will provide necessary full cooperation and assistance to the Ministry of Railways in this regard. It was also stated in the meeting that construction of Karachi Circular Railway will now be completed in the next three years by mid-2023.