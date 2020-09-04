Asim Bajwa took decision to end controversy: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz Thursday said Lieutenant General (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa took a respectable decision to end the controversy. Asim Bajwa has decided to step down as Prime Minister’s Special Assistant and continue working as Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority. Shibli Faraz said in a special talk with Geo News that Asim Bajwa is a professional and decent person. He said perhaps Asim Bajwa has took the decision to avoid putting the government, himself and his family into this situation. He said the government respects the decision of Asim Bajwa to end the controversy.