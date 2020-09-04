Bulleh Shah urs from today

KASUR: Three-day urs of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah will begin from September 4 at Kasur.

The urs will start with the ‘ghusal ceremony’ of the shrine of Baba Bulleh Shah. Quran Khawani and Mehfil-e-Mushaira will be held during the urs. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Manzar Javed Ali has notified a local holiday on September 5 (Saturday) on the occasion of the urs. According to the notification, the officers and personnel, who have been assigned duty in view of possible flood in the Sutlej River, will perform their duty as normal.

TWO WOMEN ABDUCTED: Two women were abducted in the outskirts of Kasur on Thursday. In the first incident, accused Asghar Masih and his accomplices abducted the wife of Ghulam Nabi in Tabi Kamban, Kasur. In the second incident, 16-year-old Kashf Bibi was kidnapped in Khadian.