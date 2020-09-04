‘Ongoing hate campaign aimed at destabilising Pakistan’

KARACHI: Shia Islamic parties’ leaders have said that ongoing malicious hate campaign was linked with global and regional geo-political and geo-strategic changes. The enemies of Pakistan are trying to divert attention from these developments and destabilise Pakistan. Allama Syed Shahenshah Naqvi, Allama Syed Baqir Abbas Zaidi, Allama Shabbir Maisami and veteran Shia Islamic scholars expressed these views while addressing a joint press conference in Karachi on Thursday. Renowned cleric Allama Shahenshah Hussain Naqvi said that their joint viewpoint enjoys full support from both Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafari. They said they believe in intra-Ummah and intra-humanity (interfaith) unity and peaceful co-existence. Similarly, they reiterated that all Shia Islamic jurisprudents have forbidden violation of sanctities of other sects and their leadership has never defended violators, they said. However, they said that Shia Muslims are not bound to follow the ideology of any other sect. They announced to hold a convention to chalk out a comprehensive policy. They condemned French magazine Charlie Hebdo for reprinting the blasphemous sketches and desecration of the copies of Holy Quran in some Scandinavian countries. They urged the Government of Pakistan to take this issue at proper forums and use diplomatic channels and influence to ensure an end to blasphemy of the Holy Prophet (SAWW).