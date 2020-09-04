close
Fri Sep 04, 2020
Pakistan’s stock market has become one of world’s best performers

A
Agencies
September 4, 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan has surprisingly risen to become Asia’s best-performing stock market and the fourth-best performer in the world, defying the odds amid the coronavirus outbreak.Benchmark index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, KSE-100, is up nearly six percent from the beginning of August. The market has also enjoyed double-digit returns, rising nearly 50 percent after a steep fall in March and up over 41 percent year-on-year.Pakistan equities are far better than those trading on other bourses in Asia. While just a few Chinese indices have surpassed KSE-100 performance on an annual basis, they are still behind this month.

