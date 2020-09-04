DHA residents hold another protest against flooded streets

KARACHI: The residents of Defence Housing Authority (DHA) held a second protest near the DHA office on Thursday against the Clifton Cantonment Board for lodging an FIR against the DHA residents for staging a protest outside their office on Monday.

But the DHA managed to prevent the protesters from entering the street where their office is located by blocking roads with containers and deploying Rangers, DHA security personnel and policemen armed with riot gear and batons who surrounded the protesters.

DHA’s focal person Asad Noman said that answers to all the grievances of DHA residents will be published on their website. The protesters said that the Clifton Cantonment Board has lodged a baseless FIR agaist 35 of them for demonstrating against stagnant water in their houses, roads and neighbourhoods and the failure of the DHA to drain even after the rains that destroyed their properties worth millions of rupees. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that everyone has the right to protest and lodging FIR doesn’t mean that residents are culprits. He assured unbiased investigation into the matter. Howaever, Khayaban-e-Shujaat, Khayaban-e-Muslim and Khayaban-e-Bukhari remained inundated on Thursday despite the passage of a week after the rainfall. Several areas of the upscale neighbourhood remain devoid of power since Thursday last as rainwater mixed with sewerage water couldn’t be drained.

The residents and a few celebrities, gathered with placards and loudspeakers raised slogans “DHA hisaab do” and “DHA chorr—DHA chorr.”One baby girl held a poster which said that, ‘Mumma why no government wants to take care of Karachi?’ Her mother told The News that they don’t want to take law in their hands, but want the DHA and cantonment board to fix the problem and improve the standard of services for which they charge taxes.

Talking to The News, DHA’s spokesperson, Lt Col (retd) Shahid Nadeem said that the protesters on Thursday were disciplined. As for the containers and police force, he said it was deployed to avoid any criminal, political or terrorist act.He lamented that the unprecedented rainfall in the city had flooded the entire DHA, but also conceded flaws in the DHA’s sewerage system.