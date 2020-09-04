Rs50 bn relief for power consumers on the cards

ISLAMABAD: Relief of Rs50 billion for power consumers is on the cards, as Nepra has made its mind to come up with its decision to place cut on the permissible losses by 2 percent to 13.50 percent from existing 15.49 percent for the last two financial years 2018-19 and 2019-20, a senior official privy to the development told The News.

However, Discos with the expected decision will feel the heat as the circular debt will increase by Rs50 billion in one go as inefficient Discos failed to reduce the losses in the said financial years. “One percent loss means Rs12.5 billion damage per annum and this is how in one year the impact of loss stands at Rs25 billion that has doubled in two years,” a senior official told The News.

The Discos wanted to pass the impact of additional loss of Rs50 billion in last two fiscals to consumers, so they in their petition submitted to Nepra, asked for the increase in permissible losses up to 16.91 percent for the last two financial years 2018-19 and 2019-20, which currently stand at 15.49 percent to overcome the additional financial damage incurred in the last two financial years.

Nepra, instead of increasing the burden on consumers, has decided to show muscle to inefficient Discos on the plea that it will not punish the consumers any more for the increase in losses of which the inefficient Discos are solely responsible. “So, the regulator has decided to reduce losses precisely by 1.99 percent from 15.49 percent.”

Industrial sources are of the view that the expected move will be welcoming saying Nepra should reduce the permissible losses by 2-2.5 percent every year as it will exert pressure on Discos to improve their efficiency. The increase in burden of losses, theft of electricity should not passed on to consumers and now Discos have only the option to improve their efficiency and reduce the losses on their own as there is no law and order situation in the country, which remained bad during the PPP and PML-N eras because of militancy.

Nepra earlier during the last tenure of PML-N government increased the permissible losses in the tariff up to 16.3 percent from over 13 percent on account of militancy and deteriorating law and order situation that hit the country at that time. It was not possible for the Discos to collect the bills from some main pockets of the country, which were severely hit by militants.

Now the scenario changed as the law and order situation improved in 2018-19 and 2019-20 because of the result-oriented military operations and Discos have no right to seek more increase in allowable losses in the tariff.