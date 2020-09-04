close
Fri Sep 04, 2020
September 4, 2020

Man dies, several hurt in Toba Tek Singh accident

National

 
September 4, 2020

TOBA TEK SINGH: A man died and several other passengers sustained injuries when their bus overturned near Toba-Gojra bypass after hitting a shed of a filing station on Thursday. According to Rescue-1122, the bus was heading to Vehari from Faisalabad, when its driver applied brakes, but it overturned. As a result, bus conductor Muhammad Bilal of Faisalabad died on the spot and several others sustained injuries.

