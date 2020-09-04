Man dies, several hurt in Toba Tek Singh accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: A man died and several other passengers sustained injuries when their bus overturned near Toba-Gojra bypass after hitting a shed of a filing station on Thursday. According to Rescue-1122, the bus was heading to Vehari from Faisalabad, when its driver applied brakes, but it overturned. As a result, bus conductor Muhammad Bilal of Faisalabad died on the spot and several others sustained injuries.