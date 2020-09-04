Man dies, several hurt in Toba Tek Singh accident

TOBA TEK SINGH: A man died and several other passengers sustained injuries when their bus overturned near Toba-Gojra bypass after hitting a shed of a filing station on Thursday. According to Rescue-1122, the bus was heading to Vehari from Faisalabad, when its driver applied brakes, but it overturned. As a result, bus conductor Muhammad Bilal of Faisalabad died on the spot and several others sustained injuries.