11 killed in different incidents across Sindh

SUKKUR: Eleven people including three sisters were killed across different parts of Sindh on Thursday. Three sisters ranging in age from 10-19 years drowned in the Indus, near Miani in Nausharoferoz. They were identified as Aqeela (18) married, Shazia (19) married and Tasleem (10), daughters of Ghulam Mustafa Bhutto, resident of Village Murad Korejo, Katcha area of Fareed Dero Naushahroferoz. According to very sketchy information available, the three were accompanied by their brother Bilal during a visit to the river where they slipped. As their brother raised alarm, a large number of people gathered at the spot. However, after some time the divers managed to recover the bodies of Tasleem and Aqeela, while that of Shazia was being searched. The police are investigating if it was an accident or suicide.

Similarly, two women including Mst Naza and a girl Shama Gul Khaskheli from Village Muhammed Hasil Khaskheli, slipped to their death in a water pond in Jhirk where they had gone to pick water. The residents fished out their bodies from the pond.

Unidentified motorcyclists shot and killed Mst Bhagul Buriro in Mubarkpur, Shikarpur. According to police, earlier her husband, Jam Buriro was similarly killed a few months ago. They are pursuing the suspects.

In Larkana, Muhib Chandio was killed when he was returning from the District and Sessions Court Larkana after hearing of a case. In yet another murder, Waheed Ahmed Mazari was gunned down allegedly by Mir Khan Mazari and others over an old enmity in the limits of Khanbhra Police Station in Obaro. Similarly, an ongoing feud between the Lolai and Ghota clans in Ghotki turned into a clash and claimed the life of Obhayo Ghoto.

The Mehrabpur Police recovered the body of Sultan Ahmed Arain from the Gambat Railway Station. The police believe Arain became the unfortunate victim of an ongoing feud between two groups of Tunio clan over the drainage of rainwater. In a road accident, a trailer hit a motorcycle near Gambat, Khairpur, on the National Highway which resulted in the death of Waheed Ujjan.